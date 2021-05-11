Release Date: May 11, 2021

GRAMMY Winner BILLIE EILISH will release a personal photo book titled BILLIE EILISH worldwide on MAY 11th.

GRAND CENTRAL PUBLISHING (GCP), a division of HACHETTE BOOK GROUP, and WREN & ROOK (W&R), an imprint of HACHETTE UK, will publish BILLIE EILISH simultaneously. The photo-filled book was curated by BILLIE herself.

In her first book, a visual narrative journey through her life, BILLIE shares more with her devoted audience for the first time, including hundreds of never-before-seen photos. This book captures the essence of BILLIE inside and out, offering readers personal glimpses into her childhood, her life on tour, and more.

Of her first book, BILLIE EILISH said, “I spent many hours over many months pouring through my family albums and archives, handpicking all of the photos in this book. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Published simultaneously with the book, HACHETTE will release a standalone audiobook of exclusive, unique content in which BILLIE reflects on her life. Including never-before-told stories and recollections from her personal life and career, from the early years to her breakout success and including memories shared by her parents, providing a truly intimate window into her journey, in BILLIE’s own words.

BILLIE EILISH will be published in hardcover and e-book, with an audio companion and is available for pre-order now.

