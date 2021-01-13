For Sale By Owner

ICICLE BROADCASTING has put News-Talk KOZI-A and AC KOZI-F/CHELAN, WA and Country KZAL (Z-COUNTRY 94.7)/MANSON, WA up for sale via PATRICK COMMUNICATIONS' GREG GUY. ICICLE plans to keep AC KOHO/LEAVENWORTH-WENATCHEE, WA, and GM ELLIOTT SALMON said the company is looking for a local buyer for the other stations.

In filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were EDUCATIONAL MEDIA FOUNDATION (KSFS/SIOUX FALLS, SD, licensed and actual tower location coordinates differ) and FOUR RIVERS COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORPORATION (WNPV-A/LANSDALE, PA, 124 watts days and pre-sunrise/22 watts at night nondirectional from one of the five towers; tower site owner (school district) seeks to tear down up to four of the towers).

Receiver STEPHAN A. SLOAN of MEDIA SERVICES GROUP filed for an extension of the Silent STAs for KXEG-A and K241CS/PHOENIX due to the station's "dire financial condition" and the pandemic.

And GOODRICH RADIO LLC has closed on the sale of W237CZ/GRAND RAPIDS, MI to GRAND VALLEY STATE UNIVERSITY for $50,000.

