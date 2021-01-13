Anderson (Photo: Evan De Stefano)

VISIONARY MEDIA GROUP has signed Country music artist and SOUTHERN INDIANA native CLAYTON ANDERSON. The multi-dimensional entertainment and music company will help ANDERSON expand his current touring concept, assist in the release of his children’s book and help complete the screenplay he’s writing. ANDERSON has plans to release multiple new singles throughout this year, leading up to a new album release in 2022.

“I’m beyond grateful and excited for the opportunity to be joining ANASTASIA BROWN [Chief Content Strategist], TRACY PERCIVAL [COO] and the entire VMG family," said ANDERSON. "I was so close to giving up my dream when COVID hit, but this partnership is such a blessing. Our ideals and passion for music are parallel and I honestly can’t convey how very thankful I am. I’m so fired up!”

“When [STUDIO2BEE'S] RENEE BELL introduced me to CLAYTON, I flipped over his powerful voice," said VMG Chief Content Strategist ANASTASIA BROWN. "Then with time, I learned about his work ethic and how entrepreneurial he is. That’s when we knew he was the right fit to join the VISIONARY family.”

