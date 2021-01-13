Estes

NASHVILLE-based PLAID FLAG MUSIC has signed MAE ESTES to a worldwide publishing deal. ESTES, an ARKANSAS native, moved to NASHVILLE in 2015 to pursue her music career and has written songs for McKENNA HYDRICK, CODY BELEW and NATE BOTSFORD, among others. ESTES' debut single, “Naked,” has received over 100,000 worldwide streams and appeared on high profile playlists, including SPOTIFY's "New Music NASHVILLE." She has also toured with ARMED FORCES ENTERTAINMENT in support of servicemen and women.

“I’m so inspired by the badass women who run PLAID FLAG and feel incredibly lucky to be a part of this team,” said ESTES. “I don’t know how the restaurant industry will survive without me, but I’m excited to find out.”

“We patiently searched for the perfect addition to our music family,” said PLAID FLAG MUSIC co-founder KENDALL WARREN. “Our patience was rewarded when we met MAE ESTES. Her music and personality captivated us from the first time we heard her.”

« see more Net News