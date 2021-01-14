Willie Nelson To Keynote SXSW 2021 (Photo: Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST (SXSW) announced WEDNESDAY (1/13) WILLIE NELSON will deliver a virtual keynote speech at this year's conference scheduled for MARCH 16th - 20th. He is set to be joined by 50 other featured speakers and more are to be announced soon.

Last years conference was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but this year it will resume virtually, featuring more than 230 conference sessions, music showcases, film festival screenings, networking and more, with NELSON top of the bill.

HUGH FORREST, Chief Programming Officer, SXSW, said, “No individual has had the cultural impact on, or been more synonymous with the creative vibrancy of Austin than Willie Nelson, and we are incredibly honored to have him as a SXSW Online 2021 keynote."

The celebrated artist, author, actor, entrepreneur and activist is in record-breaking form. Now aged 87, NELSON last year became the first artist with top 10s in every decade – seven, in total – since BILLBOARD’s TOP COUNTRY ALBUMS chart launched in JANUARY 1964.

Other artists confirmed to participate in SXSW 2021 include: SAMANTHA BEE, RICHARD BRANSON, NICHOLAS BRITELL, DAVE BURD (AKA LIL DICKY), THE CHAINSMOKERS, CHIQUIS AND LAURIEANN GIBSON, among the speakers. As well as appearances by TARAJI P. HENSON, BARRY JENKINS, JIM MCKELVEY, MICHAEL LEWIS, MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY, ALEXI PAPPAS, QUEEN LATIFAH, LL COOL J, BRIAN GRAZER AND CYNTHIA ERIVO.

For registration information click here.

