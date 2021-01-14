Danielson & Preds Mascot, GNASH

iHEARTMEDIA Country WSIX (THE BIG 98)/NASHVILLE afternoon host WAYNE "WAYNE D" DANIELSON has been tapped as the in-game host for the NASHVILLE PREDATORS hockey organization. Due to the pandemic, DANIELSON will fulfill hosting duties via social media for the time being. Once it is safe for fans to return to BRIDGESTONE ARENA in person, they can count on seeing DANIELSON as he hosts various activities on game days.

DANIELSON transferred to WSIX from sister station KWNR (95.5 THE BULL)/LAS VEGAS last JUNE (NET NEWS 6/15/2020).

