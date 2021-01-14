Demi Lovato Opens Up (Credit: OBB Media)

YOUTUBE ORIGINALS will present "DEMI LOVATO: Dancing with the Devil," a new docu-series providing an look into some of the trying times in LOVATO’s life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health.

LOVATO will open up about every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath. Viewers will have unprecedented access to the superstar’s personal and musical journey over the past three years, including footage from when the initial production for this project began during LOVATO’s 2018 Tell Me You Love Me World Tour.

LOVATO said, "It’s been two years since I came face-to-face with the darkest point in my life, and now I’m ready to share my story with the world. For the first time, you’ll be able to see my chronicle of struggle and ongoing healing from my point of view. I’m grateful that I was able to take this journey to face my past head-on and finally share it with the world."

YOUTUBE Global Head of Original Content SUSANNE DANIELS said, "We are excited to continue sharing DEMI's brave story. YOUTUBE ORIGINALS is committed to telling real stories about the complexities of life and for DEMI to use our global platform to open up about this chapter is something we are very proud of."

The four-part event was directed and executive-produced by MICHAEL D. RATNER, and produced by RATNER's OBB PICTURES and SB PROJECTS. The first two episodes will premiere for free TUESDAY, MARCH 23rd only on the artist's YOUTUBE channel, with new episodes to be released weekly on each of the next two TUESDAYS.

« see more Net News