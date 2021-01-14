John & Aimee Oates

JOHN and AIMEE OATES have partnered with FEEDINGAMERICA.ORG, nugs.net and DRIVE ENTERTAINMENT GROUP to create and produce: “OATES SONG FEST 7908”

An all-star collection of like-minded artists have answered the call to participate in a virtual streaming broadcast on MARCH 20th. The show will be streamed free of charge on multiple internet platforms and will include a donation component for viewers to support FEEDING AMERICA, which helps support food banks across the country.

Some of the artists who have committed to performing are BOB WEIR, DARYL HALL, DAVE GROHL, SAMMY HAGAR, JIM JAMES, KEB MO, SHAWN COLVIN, MICHAEL FRANTI, BIG KENNY, MALINA MOYE, JIM LAUDERDALE and the host himself, JOHN OATES.

To bring this virtual performance to life, OATES invited and has captured as his co-host the MVP of Social Distancing and internet sensation SAXSQUATCH, who also happens to be the top streaming musician in the U.S.

Said OATES, “This will be an entertaining and innovative way for the music community to share their songwriting creativity in an effort help feed AMERICA's hungry families in need.”

“OATES SONG FEST 7908” was inspired by a live show produced by OATES in 2010 that took place at the historic WHEELER OPERA HOUSE in ASPEN, CO. "7908” is the altitude of ASPEN and JOHN and AIMEE wanted to honor the shows roots.

Added OATES: “Due to the COVID 19 pandemic when it became clear that live shows would not be possible, AIMEE and I pivoted to the idea of creating a virtual version for charity and ‘OATES SONG FEST 7908’ was born.’”

Streaming for the show will be hosted by NUGSTV.

