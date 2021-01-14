'Sunday Night Slow Jams'

BENZTOWN and "SUNDAY Night Slow Jams' present a free market-exclusive VALENTINE'S DAY music special for radio stations across multiple formats. The four-hour program is customized for Top 40/Hot AC, Rhythm/Urban, and Throwback/Classic Hip-Hop, and is completely customizable. Producer and host R DUB! will help localize the show, which will air on affiliates in 196 markets, but is available to stations in open markets for free, with no barter, no commitment and no contract.

Go here to secure your free, market-exclusive VALENTINE'S DAY music special from BENZTOWN and "SUNDAY Night Slow Jams."

