Syndicated tech show host KIM KOMANDO tells ALL ACCESS that she's moving to a new home, and she wants to sell her old home to someone in the media who would appreciate the location and while it's not cheap, the price includes something extra: access to her nearby multimedia production facility, available in a package deal.

The home is a 9,240-square-foot furnished five bedroom ten-bath estate with an additional 800-square-foot guest house, all on a gated lot with 230-degree city and mountain views, 15 minutes from the airport and downtown PHOENIX and five minutes to SCOTTSDALE. The structure includes a master wing with two bedroom suites with walk-in closets and a laundry room, a gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, game room, exercise room, home theater, study, indoor sauna, tennis court, a guest wing with three bedrooms, two home office suites that can be used as bedrooms, a negative-edge pool and spa, and four car garage on 1.59 acres.

The broadcast facility is located about a 15-minute, no-freeways-required drive from the house and totals 24,000 square feet with a 3,500 square foot soundstage, control room, four podcast studios with video capabilities, green screen, and a make-up room.

The asking price is $6,999,999 including use of the studios. Interested parties can call KIP KUROSKI (non-agent representative) at (801) 657-9707 or email Kip@komando.com.

