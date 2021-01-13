Ryan Adams (Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com)

Rocker RYAN ADAMS has been cleared of “sexting” an underage fan following an FBI investigation, according to the NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX.

A source told the POST: “Ultimately, the FBI found no evidence that would support charging ADAMS with a crime, and closed its investigation, without charges, in the fall of 2019.”

The N.Y. TIMES reported in 2019 that it had seen “extensive communication” between the GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter and the fan, who went by the pseudonym “AVA.”

This included direct messages on TWITTER that began when she was 14, and more than 3,000 text messages sent between the pair up until she was 16, alongside explicit photographs that she was said to have sent to the star.

Although they never met in person, AVA also claimed that they had SKYPE video calls.

AVA, now believed to be 21, lied to ADAMS about her age, and never showed him her I.D.

ADAMS' lawyer ANDREW BRETTLER denied RYAN had “ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage.”

ADAMS’ ex-wife, “This is Us” star MANDY MOORE, has previously accused him of psychological abuse.

