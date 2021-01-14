Hill (Photo: ESPN/The Undefeated)

FRONT OFFICE SPORTS is reporting that former ESPN anchor/host JEMELE HILL is in talks to join DAN LE BATARD and JOHN SKIPPER's new, as yet unnamed sports media platform.

HILL, the former DETROIT FREE PRESS and ORLANDO SENTINEL sportswriter who left ESPN in 2018 to join THE ATLANTIC as a columnist and currently hosts the podcast "JEMELE HILL IS UNBOTHERED" for SPOTIFY and co-hosts "CARI & JEMELE (WON'T) STICK TO SPORTS" with CARI CHAMPION on VICE's television channel, told FRONT ROW SPORTS that she has had early discussions about a role with the new company.

“We’re trying to figure out the most productive way to work together,” she told the site. “Both JOHN and DAN know I have such a deep level of respect for them. So me working with them again always felt like it was inevitable.”

News leaked over the weekend that LE BATARD, who left ESPN and ESPN RADIO on JANUARY 4th, and SKIPPER, the former ESPN executive now with DAZN, were working together to not only find a new home for "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" but to launch a new multiplatform sports media company (NET NEWS 1/11).

