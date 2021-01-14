ENTERCOM News-Talk KDKA-A/PITTSBURGH afternoon news anchor ROSE RYAN-DOUGLAS has announced her retirement after 456 years in broadcasting. Her last day on KDKA will be FEBRUARY 26th.

RYAN-DOUGLAS worked at WKPA-A-WYDD/NEW KENSINGTON, PA and WFFM and WKXK (96 KX)/PITTSBURGH before a nearly 20 year stint at WWSW-A (3WS)/PITTSBURGH, joining KDKA in 2002.

SVP/Market Mgr. MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLOI said, "ROSE has been been the ultimate news professional, not only will we miss her on the air but her calming influence in the newsroom is irreplaceable. On behalf of all of us at KDKA RADIO and our listeners we thank her for the tremendous work she has done over the years."

