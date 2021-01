New Network Home

Comedians BARBARA (BABS) GREY, BRANDIE POSEY, and TESS BARKER are bringing their "LADY TO LADY" podcast to KAREN KILGARIFF and GEORGIA HARDSTARK's EXACTLY RIGHT PODCAST NETWORK.

The weekly show joins its new home with the JANUARY 27th show; it spent five years with the MAXIMUM FUN network before going independent in 2018.

