TOM CHASE, the longtime radio host who retired at the end of 2020 as VP/Programming and morning host at RUBY RADIO Hot AC KHIX/ELKO, NV, passed away DECEMBER 21st in SALT LAKE CITY from COVID-19 complications at 65.

CHASE, born THOMAS MICHAEL STELLJES, began his career in IDAHO and worked in FRESNO, SACRAMENTO, DENVER, and then for 22 years as host and PD at iHEARTMEDIA AC KSNE (SUNNY 106.5)/LAS VEGAS. CHASE's brother PAUL CHRISTY is a longtime HOUSTON radio personality.

