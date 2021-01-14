Hoye

KEY NETWORKS has expanded its sales team and appointed former PREMIERE NETWORKS VP/Network Sales DEIDRA HOYE as SVP/Ad Sales to oversee the team. HOYE's new staff includes PODCASTONE VP/DOS MAGGIE NUGENT SISCO as VP/Eastern Sales; UNITED STATIONS RADIO NETWORKS VP/Digital Assets and MIDWEST Sales BRIAN POLLINA as VP/MIDWEST Sales; and WESTWOOD ONE Affiliate Sales Mgr. MICHELLE MCLYNN as Supervisor of Sales Support & Operations.

KEY NETWORKS/SUN & FUN MEDIA CEO ROB KOBLASZ said, “We are delighted to welcome DEIDRA to the KEY NETWORKS team. Her wealth of experience in the network ad sales arena will allow us to serve our partners now and as we grow our network. DEIDRA’s leadership along with the breadth of experience of our team is a winning combination for our customers.”

HOYE said, “I am truly looking forward to being part of the incredible team at KEY NETWORKS. It’s such an exciting time to be joining the company as we continue to grow our portfolio, expand our reach and deepen our commitment to our partners and clients.“

