Former FLINT, MI Mayor KAREN WEAVER has joined ADELL News-Talk WFDF-A (910AM SUPERSTATION)/DETROIT for weekdays 8-9a (ET). WEAVER's hiring coincides with criminal charges being filed against former Governor RICK SNYDER for his part in the water crisis that has plagued FLINT for several years.

ADELL CEO KEVIN ADELL said, “Mayor KAREN WEAVER watched this disgraceful water episode unfold firsthand and will have much to talk about as RICK SNYDER works his way through our legal system.”

