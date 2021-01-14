Fleetwood

BMG has acquired MICK FLEETWOOD's royalty ownership in over 300 recordings, including all of FLEETWOOD MAC’s biggest hits, including ‘Dreams,’ ‘The Chain,’ ‘Go Your Own Way,’ and ‘Landslide’ from albums including FLEETWOOD MAC (1975), RUMOURS (1977) and TANGO IN THE NIGHT (1987). It does not include their first two albums. BMG and FLEETWOOD worked together on the theatrical, record and mediabook release of MICK FLEETWOOD & FRIENDS, 2020’s tribute event to legendary guitarist PETER GREEN and the early years of FLEETWOOD MAC, including performances by stars such as STEVEN TYLER, CHRISTINE MCVIE, NEIL FINN, NOEL GALLAGHER, and PETE TOWNSHEND.

Because of the acquisition, BMG will participate in the proceeds of the global viral success of ‘Dreams’ on TIKTOK, which had over 3.2 billion streams globally, during eight weeks, September 24 to November 19, 2020.

BMG CEO HARTWIG MASUCH said, “MICK FLEETWOOD is the bedrock of one of the greatest bands in rock. He has a unique talent to bring together musicians of all genres, and of course, he is one of rock’s greatest drummers. BMG is proud to represent his greatest work and excited about the forthcoming launch of MICK FLEETWOOD & FRIENDS.”

MICK FLEETWOOD said, “This is a wonderfully inspiring marriage between two creative partners that understand all aspects of the business. Foremost, BMG understands the artistry and puts the artist first. If this partnership is any indication of my past, and now future, working relationship with BMG, it’s that they truly ‘get it.’”

The sale was brokered by MICK's manager CARL STUBNER of SHELTER MUSIC GROUP. STUBNER commented, “For over 50 years, MICK’s works continue to be introduced to legions of new fans while BMG continues to ensure its artists are paid their fair share. In an industry not always known to look after its iconic artists, BMG continues to maximize their income streams."

BMG EVP/Group Strategy/M&A JUSTUS HAERDER said, “This acquisition highlights the value of timeless recordings in a streaming market which is increasingly benefitting established rather than newer artists. While recent acquisition activity in the music market has focused on music publishing, this is a pure recorded investment that will get the full benefit of streaming growth. Catalogs such as FLEETWOOD MAC’s which connect with every generation are benefiting disproportionately from that growth.

