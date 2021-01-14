Ell

STONEY CREEK RECORDS artist LINDSAY ELL is partnering with the COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION's (CMA) philanthropic arm, THE CMA FOUNDATION, as the third artist in its UNIFIED VOICES FOR MUSIC EDUCATION (UVfME) initiative (NET NEWS 7/8/20).

ELL will advocate for the initiative by working with music educators in a variety of ways, including creating video tutorials, and virtually meeting with students to lead songwriting workshops. Previous artist participants in UVfME are ASHLEY McBRYDE (NET NEWS 10/30/20) and JIMMIE ALLEN (12/10/20).

“Music education was such an important part of my childhood,” said ELL. "It is truly an honor to be named an Artist Ambassador for the CMA FOUNDATION’s UNIFIED VOICES FOR MUSIC EDUCATION program. I am so excited to highlight the impact our amazing music teachers across this country have on students through music education, and to pay forward the gifts my teachers shared with me.”

“LINDSAY knows the healing power of music and the importance of music education,” said CMA FOUNDATION Exec. Dir. TIFFANY KERNS. “Her impactful story and passion for music as not only a creative outlet, but a call for human connection make her a fitting ambassador as we kick off the year with continued efforts supporting music education across the U.S.”

