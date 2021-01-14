Podcast Panel

By PERRY MICHAEL SIMON in LOS ANGELES: With no more panels scheduled on the final day of the virtual CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW, the content action was on the separate schedule for DIGITAL HOLLYWOOD, and the primary attraction for the audio industry was the obligatory podcast panel with a group of well-known industry figures.

The changing face of podcast network ownership, with companies like SPOTIFY and AMAZON in acquisition mode, was an obvious topic for WONDERY's outgoing founder HERNAN LOPEZ, whose company is in the process of being acquired by AMAZON MUSIC; LOPEZ professed excitement over the deal, calling AMAZON "one of the most customer-centric companies in the world." CADENCE13's CHRIS CORCORAN, whose company was acquired by ENTERCOM, called the present time "the golden era" for podcasting, adding that "we all push each other" in the business to grow the medium. "It's really good content," he said. "People are gravitating to the category in droves." Recent SIRIUSXM acquisition STITCHER's SARAH VAN MOSEL touted the wealth of data now available to her with the new parent company's resources, asserting "the trend with all the consolidation (in podcasting) is scale."

iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK's CONAL BYRNE compared podcasting to other new media, saying that while some highly touted media like VR settle into niches, podcasting "is here to stay," even though "this still feels like the first or second inning" compared to established media like radio (and OTHERTONE MEDIA's MOSES AJIBADE SOYOOLA added that the figure of one in three Americans listening to podcasts leaves two out of three the medium can try to reach as well). BYRNE suggested that the international market is where further growth will come, which led to LOPEZ discussing the expansion of WONDERY's shows into new markets with versions in different languages.

The panel also discussed podcasts being optioned for television, with LOPEZ crediting his company's "batting above average" to thinking about the story and characters before green-lighting the audio version; advertising sales beyond CPMs, with VAN MOSEL predicting a more sophisticated approach to brand advertising using a wide range of tools available from podcasting like programmatic and dynamic ad insertion, and CORCORAN stressing the value of host reads while agreeing with VAN MOSEL on the diversification of approaches for clients; decisions on which shows to produce, with both BYRNE and LOPEZ pointing to a bifurcation between shows meant to be ongoing with regular sales clients and limited-run shows; the value of networks (BYRNE suggesting going it alone until the show's value is determined and the benefit to that particular show of joining a network is established); and discovery and distribution ("it's still so early," CORCORAN noted, pointing to the potential to grow beyond the concentrated American podcast audience and the need for a "GAME OF THRONES"-like breakthrough).

Top: Van Mosel, moderator Kathy Doyle of Macmillan, Lopez; Bottom: Corcoran, Soyoola, Byrne

