The JimShow

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Country KDBL (92.9 THE BULL)/YAKIMA, WA Brand Mgr. and morning host THE JIMSHOW (JIM PEARSON) has departed the station after 10 months. Prior to joining KDBL, he spent 16 years at iHEARTMEDIA Country KTOM/MONTEREY, CA, where he was APD and afternoon host. His background also includes stints at KXMV/WICHITA, FRESNO stations KWYE and KJFX, and the AIR 1 NETWORK.

He is on the hunt for his next opportunity, and can be reached here, or by phone at (831) 261-1822.

