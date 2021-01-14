Now With iHeart

LAKEWOOD CHURCH pastor JOEL OSTEEN and his wife VICTORIA are bringing their "JOEL OSTEEN PODCAST" to the iHEARTPODCAST NETWORK. The show posts new material on SUNDAYS and "classic sermons from the past four years" on weekdays.



“Our goal is to carry the message of hope to as many people as possible, and we believe iHEART is an ideal partner to help us do just that,” said OSTEEN. “Their dedication to building a topflight podcasting operation is impressive, and we are pleased to be a part of it. We’re confident that together we will change countless lives for the better and make a positive impact throughout our nation.”

