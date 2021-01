March 11th

Mark down MARCH 11th at 2p (ET) as the date for the unveiling of THE INFINITE DIAL 2021 by EDISON RESEARCH and TRITON DIGITAL.

The data from the 24th annual study of consumer media consumption will be presented by EDISON SVP TOM WEBSTER and TRITON Pres./Market Development JOHN ROSSO. Registration details will be announced at a later date.

