Transparency Needed

A letter from several news organizations is asking federal law enforcement agencies to be more transparent and issue more information about the JANUARY 6th attack on the CAPITOL and security issues surrounding the upcoming inauguration ceremonies for President-elect JOE BIDEN and Vice President-elect KAMALA HARRIS.

In the letter to Acting Attorney General JEFFREY ROSEN, FBI Dir. CHRISTOPHER WRAY, DHS Acting Secretary PETE GAYNO, CAPITOL POLICE Acting Chief YOGANANDA PITTMAN, Acting Congressional Sergeant at Arms TIMOTHY P. BLODGETT, and Acting Senate Sergeant at Arms JENNIFER HEMINGWAY, the groups said, "The agencies must share information about possible civil unrest in the days leading up to INAUGURATION DAY, JANUARY 20, through frequent and regular in-person press briefings so the public and news outlets can be properly informed about viable threats and can take appropriate action to protect themselves."

The letter's signatories included the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS, ASIAN AMERICAN JOURNALISTS ASSOCIATION, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACK-OWNED BROADCASTERS,

NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HISPANIC JOURNALISTS, NATIONAL NEWSPAPER ASSOCIATION, NATIVE AMERICAN JOURNALISTS ASSOCIATION, NEWS MEDIA ALLIANCE, NEWS MEDIA FOR OPEN GOVERNMENT, NEWS LEADERS ASSOCIATION, ONLINE NEWS ASSOCIATION, RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION, REPORTERS COMMITTEE FOR FREEDOM OF THE PRESS, and SOCIETY OF PROFESSIONAL JOURNALISTS.

