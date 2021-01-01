For Sale

CURRENT is reporting that NPR, NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO, CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA, and BBC STUDIOS AMERICAS are selling POCKET CASTS, the podcast listening app.

A note in an NPR financial report says that the board of PODCAST MEDIA, the parent company of POCKET CASTS composed of the public broadcasting companies, met in DECEMBER 2020 and agreed to sell the app, with the financial report adding that "the plan of sale is still in development as of the date of these consolidated financial statements" but that NPR expects the sale to occur by SEPTEMBER 30, 2021. NPR, NYPR, and CHICAGO PUBLIC MEDIA acquired POCKET CASTS in 2018 and sold a small stake to the BBC in 2020.

« see more Net News