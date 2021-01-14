Talieri And Carbone

BEASLEY MEDIA/BOSTON has upped KARI TALIERI and JESSE CARBONE to GSM of the cluster's stations. TALIERI and CARBONE will both represent all of BEASLEY's BOSTON stations as well as the play-by-play networks, and report to BEASLEY MEDIA/BOSTON Dir./Sales BRIAN SCHNEEKLOTH.

SCHNEEKLOTH commented, "KARI and JESSE have played a major part in our success over the past few years as we have worked to streamline our sales department to have a client-centric, cluster-first approach. Their leadership skills have helped to transform our sales team to become experts across all five of our stations as well as our four sports play-by-play networks."

BEASLEY MEDIA/BOSTON's cluster includes Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB), Country WKLB (COUNTRY 102.5), Classic Hits WROR, Classic Rock WBOS and Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9)

