WKQX/Chicago Morning Man Brian Haddad Walks Into Lake Michigan
CUMULUS Alternative WKQX/CHICAGO's BRIAN "SLUDGE" HADDDAD of 101 WKQX morning BRIAN, ALI & JUSTIN checks in with ALL ACCESS to report that he did something a little disturbing yesterday (1/13). He said, "After the BEARS announced they were keeping their coach MATT NAGY and their GM RYAN PACE in place for next year after a hugely disappointing season, I couldn't take it. I walked to LAKE MICHIGAN to clear my head, but then all I remember is falling in."
This video was picked up by local news WGN and ABC 7, as well as BARSTOOL SPORTS.
BREAKING NEWS: Bears’ GM Ryan Pace and HC Matt Nagy will return for 2021 season— Brian J. Haddad (@BrianJHaddad) January 13, 2021
It’s fine#Bears #Chicago #RyanPace #MattNagy #McCaskey #Phillips @barstoolsports @barstoolchicago @BarstoolBigCat @BarstoolChief @barstoolcarl @barstoolWSD @EddieBarstoolpic.twitter.com/EU1LzpBjxU