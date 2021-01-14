Blame It On Da Bears

CUMULUS Alternative WKQX/CHICAGO's BRIAN "SLUDGE" HADDDAD of 101 WKQX morning BRIAN, ALI & JUSTIN checks in with ALL ACCESS to report that he did something a little disturbing yesterday (1/13). He said, "After the BEARS announced they were keeping their coach MATT NAGY and their GM RYAN PACE in place for next year after a hugely disappointing season, I couldn't take it. I walked to LAKE MICHIGAN to clear my head, but then all I remember is falling in."

This video was picked up by local news WGN and ABC 7, as well as BARSTOOL SPORTS.

