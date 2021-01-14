Extensions

The NHL's LOS ANGELES KINGS have inked extensions of their deals with iHEARTMEDIA to air the team's games in English exclusively via the iHEARTRADIO LA KINGS AUDIO NETWORK, and with LOTUS Spanish Sports KWKW-A (1330 AM TU LIGA)/LOS ANGELES, which will air about 10 games in Spanish this season, the third consecutive season for the KINGS to air on the station.

NICK NICKSON (voice of the KINGS for 40 seasons) and DARYL EVANS (in his 22nd season) are returning for the English-language broadcasts while FRANCISCO X. RIVERA and NANO CORTÉS return for their third season calling the games on KWKW. JESSE COHEN will host pregame "KINGS TALK" shows before home games.

