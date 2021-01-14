Watch Online

PEOPLE MAGAZINE reports that KEEGAN-MICHAEL KEY and DEBRA MESSING will be hosting "We The People," a virtual star-studded concert, SUNDAY night (1/17) in the lead-up to JOE BIDEN and KAMALA HARRIS' historic inauguration.

Performers at the event include CAROLE KING, FALL OUT BOY, JAMES TAYLOR, AJR, WILL.I.AM, MICHAEL BIVENS and BEN HARPER. Celebrities making an appearance include KAL PENN, CONNIE BRITTON, SOPHIA BUSH and JAMIE CAMIL.





Organizers of the presidential inauguration have asked that the public watch the Inauguration from home, due to COVID-19 and recent security measures being put in place following last week's riot at the CAPITOL.

"We The People" airs Sunday at 8p (ET). Entrance to the concert doubles as a fundraiser for the inauguration programming, though attendees can give any amount for a ticket. Read more here.

