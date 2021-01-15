Haase

NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO, parent of News-Talk WNYC-A-F and Classical WQXR/NEW YORK, podcast production company WNYC STUDIOS, News-Talk WNJT/TRENTON-WNJY/NETCONG-WNJO/TOMS RIVER-WNJP/SUSSEX (NEW JERSEY PUBLIC RADIO), and GOTHAMIST, has hired KING FEATURES SYNDICATE VP/Sales and Distribution REBECCA KAPLAN HAASE as SVP/Sponsorship. HAASE previously served as Head of Targeted Products and Marketplace Solutions at THE WASHINGTON POST.

“I am thrilled to welcome REBECCA KAPLAN HAASE, who brings an incredible track record of driving transformational growth for media organizations, to NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO,” said Pres./CEO GOLI SHEIKHOLESLAMI. “Having spent most of her career in media, REBECCA has shown a commitment to the journalistic values we embody at NYPR and a profound respect for the critical role a well-functioning, free press plays in our society. We are confident that REBECCA will help us deliver increasingly innovative opportunities for sponsors who want to support our work, and results for the organization across multiple media platforms.”

“I am incredibly excited to be joining NEW YORK PUBLIC RADIO, whose high-quality content informs and engages local, national, and global audiences, on air and online,” said HAASE. “As a native New Yorker, I have been listening to WNYC and WQXR for my entire life. It is an honor to have the opportunity to grow revenue to support NYPR’s noble mission.”

