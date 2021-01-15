Gang Of Four (Damien Hirst)

“The Problem Of Leisure: A Celebration Of ANDY GILL and GANG OF FOUR,” a new compilation album featuring the likes of TOM MORELLO and SYSTEM OF A DOWN's SERJ TANKIAN, will be released MAY 14th, and is available to preorder here.

The double album of tracks written by GILL and GOF are all newly reinterpreted and recorded by artists influenced by the seminal political punk group. The album features songs from across the band’s 40-plus year career, each individually chosen by the artists who covered them.

The first single, "Natural’s Not in It" by RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE's MORELLO and SYSTEM's TANKIAN was released on JANUARY 8th.



Commented MORELLO, "ANDY GILL was one of a handful of artists in history who changed the way guitars are played. His band GANG OF FOUR were just incendiary and completely groundbreaking with ANDY’s confrontational, unnerving and sublime playing at the forefront. His jagged plague-disco raptor-attack industrial-funk deconstructed guitar anti-hero sonics and fierce poetic radical intellect were hugely influential to me.”

Added TANKIAN, “It was a real pleasure to work on this track with TOM and honor the legacy of ANDY and GANG OF FOUR at the same time.”

