Love Hope Strength

As part of a day of action organized by the UNION FOR INTERNATIONAL CANCER CONTROL (UICC) to reduce the global impact of cancer, THE ALARM's MIKE PETERS and special guests will perform as the LOVE HOPE STRENGTH FOUNDATION (LHS) has announced the “LOVE HOPE STRENGTH BIG NIGHT IN,” an evening of entertainment on WORLD CANCER DAY, FEBRUARY 4th



This hour-long special of live and recorded musical performances and inspiring interviews will celebrate progress made in cancer control while shining a spotlight on urgent challenges that need to be overcome in the global fight against cancer. PETERS himself is a cancer survivor.



A silent auction with music memorabilia will be open online for the weeks leading up to the BIG NIGHT IN, and LHS supporters will be encouraged to organize their own BIG NIGHTS IN to raise money too.



Said PETERS, “I live with leukemia and my wife JULES recently underwent surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy following a breast cancer diagnosis. Having received excellent care ourselves, we’ve long been advocates of working to ensure that people in low-to-middle income countries can access better cancer treatment, and we remain committed to this. 70% of cancer deaths occur in low-to-middle income countries. Less than 30% of low-income countries have cancer treatment services available compared to 90% in high-income countries. This has to change.”



PETERS established the LOVE HOPE STRENGTH CANCER CARE FOUNDATION in the U.K. and the U.S. over 15 years ago. LHS has gone on raise over $1 million for cancer programs across the globe and has helped save over 4,500 lives by registered people to become potential blood stem cell donors at gigs and festivals.



Added PETERS, “We want to raise money through the BIG NIGHT IN, so we can collectively support some fantastic hospitals and grass-roots organizations which we know really need help so their patients stand a chance of receiving effective treatment when they receive a cancer diagnosis. We also want to use this opportunity to highlight what we can all do to help stop those preventable cancers from being killers.



“The BIG NIGHT IN will be fun, and it will be relevant to everyone. We very much believe that cancer isn’t just a critical health issue, it's a human issue that touches all of us.”



For more information, go here.

