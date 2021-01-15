Inaugural Coverage

SALEM RADIO NETWORK's coverage of the inauguration of JOE BIDEN as President and KAMALA HARRIS as Vice-President next WEDNESDAY (1/20) will include live wall-to-wall coverage of the ceremony 11:30a-approximately 1:30p (ET), plus special reports and live updates on SRN NEWS and TOWNHALL NEWS.

The network, recognizing that plans will be in flux due to concerns of violence from TRUMP supporters and that media have been warned to not display their lanyard passes and to be prepared for both violence from demonstrators and pepper spray, tear gas, and other weapons deployed by police, is advising affiliates that coverage may change without notice. In the meantime, if all goes according to schedule, special reports and updates will begin at 6a (ET); WHITE HOUSE Correspondent GREG CLUGSTON will anchor coverage with SENATE Correspondent BOB AGNEW on CAPITOL HILL and HOUSE Correspondent BERNIE BENNETT at SRN NEWS' DC Bureau.

