Chet Buchanan

After an incredibly successful 2020 TOY DRIVE, ENTERCOM Top 40 KLUC/LAS VEGAS morning man CHET BUCHANAN was awarded his own day in LAS VEGAS by MAYOR CAROLYN GOODMAN. As stated in the proclamation, CHET has spent 229 days of his life atop of his TOY DRIVE scaffold for a total of nearly eight months.

The 22nd annual KLUC CHET BUCHANAN SHOW TOY DRIVE turned in another record breaking year. After 12 days, atop a 30-foot scaffold, BUCHANAN and the generous listeners filled 42 COCA COLA trucks for a new record, collecting 6,533 bikes and $516,170 in cash and gift cards to benefit HELP OF SOUTHERN NEVADA.

« see more Net News