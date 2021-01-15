Transfer

VETERANS FOR PEACE, CHAPTER 132 is transferring low power FM KORC-LP/CORVALLIS, OR to UPHILL MEDIA for no consideration.

In other filings with the FCC, applying for STAs were RELEVANT RADIO, INC. (WCNZ-A/MARCO ISLAND, FL, temporary facilities with reduced power after fire destroyed equipment) and SPOTTSWOOD PARTNERS II, LTD. (WKEY-F/KEY WEST, FL, reduced power from temporary tower while new tower is completed).

Requesting extensions of Silent STAs were RADIO HAWAII, INC. (KWAI-A/HONOLULU, "silent pending establishment of a new programming source"); CENTRAL EDUCATIONAL RADIO (K252EE/POPLAR BLUFF, MO and KYEC/DONIPHAN, MO, "issues resulting from the covid-19 crisis"); and CLARK MEDIA, LLC (WATX-A/HAMDEN, CT, needs more time to negotiate with new tower owner and reestablish studio operations).

And FRANK IORIO's PITTSBURGH RADIO PARTNERS LLC has closed on the sale of News-Talk WJAS-A-W256DE/PITTSBURGH to ST. BARNABAS BROADCASTING, INC. for $2.05 million.

