Extension

AUDIOBOOM has reached agreement with FORMULA 1 to continue to produce, distribute, and handle ad sales for the racing circuit's "F1: BEYOND THE GRID" podcast and will expand the deal to include production of "F1 NATION."

“We are delighted to expand our work with an iconic global brand like FORMULA 1,” said AUDIOBOOM CEO STUART LAST. “The F1: BEYOND THE GRID series has proven incredibly successful with such a passionate fanbase, elevated by AUDIOBOOM’s production and distribution expertise.”

FORMULA 1 Editor-in-Chief/Digital Platforms JONATHAN REYNOLDS added, “AUDIOBOOM have proved the perfect partner for our ambitions since we moved into podcasting in 2018. Our intention then remains the same as it is today: To use this exciting medium to deliver compelling storytelling and conversations to F1 fans around the world, and as such we’re thrilled to continue and expand our relationship to ensure we reach many more listeners in the coming years.”

