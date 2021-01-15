New On-Air LIneup Debuts January 18th

ENTERCOM New Alternative WDZH (ALT 98.7)/DETROIT has unveiled its new on-air lineup, effective MONDAY, JANUARY 18th.

The station's new weekday lineup originates mostly from WNYL/NEW YORK, except PM Drive is from KRBZ/KANSAS CITY. Here is the new ALT 98.7/DETROIT lineup:

6-10a - CANE AND COREY

10a-3p - BRADY

3-7p - THE CHURCH OF LAZLO” WITH JULIA

7-mid - KEVAN KENNEY

12a-5a - BRYCE

“When we launched ALT 98.7 a couple of months ago, we committed to providing the listeners of DETROIT a new home for today’s top hits in alternative music, and today, we’re thrilled to announce the station’s inaugural on-air lineup,” said ENTERCOM/DETROIT SVP & Market Mgr. DEBBIE KENYON. “This collection of talented personalities from our leading alternative brands nationwide will deliver an energetic slate of programming, no matter what time of day our audience is listening.”

