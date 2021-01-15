Powers

BLAKE POWERS tells ALL ACCESS, "After having the #1 rated P25-54 PM Drive show at ENTECOM's Classic Hits KLUV (98.7FM)/DALLAS, nationwide budget cuts and downsizing have me taking my six years of market equity across the proverbial street to the 6+ #1 rated station in DALLAS, SALEM MEDIA's Contemporary Christian KLTY (94.9FM) for weekends/fill-in, and the same for WESTWOOD ONE's nationwide HAC & CHR formats. BLAKE POWERS MEDIA is also now providing content-filled voice-tracking from my DALLAS studio, starting with HAC, Classic Hits, AC, and Contemporary Christian formats. Refresh your station and audience with a #1 rated Top 5 market Radio & Media Personality with ratings-proven-successes in DALLAS, DENVER (9 COLORADO BROADCASTING ASSOCIATION AWARDS, which nicely covers wall blemishes:), PITTSNURGH, CINCINNATI, KANSAS CITY, WEST PALM BEACH and guest slots in CHICAGO. Email blakepowersmedia@gmail.com for more info and be one of a limited group of affiliates."

