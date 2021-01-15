Archives Go Free

FREAKONOMICS RADIO is releasing its entire archive of almost 500 episodes over ten years for free access on all podcast platforms on SUNDAY (1/17). The show's archives have in recent years been available only to subscribers of STITCHER PREMIUM, with only recent episodes open to non-subscribers.

“In the old days, I wrote books, like FREAKONOMICS,” said host and FREAKONOMICS co-founder STEPHEN J. DUBNER. “And as every author will tell you, keeping all your books in print is incredibly important. I have the same feeling about my podcast: I want every episode available to anyone, anywhere, anytime.”

DUBNER expanded the FREAKONOMICS empire with the launch of the FREAKONOMICS RADIO NETWORK podcast network last year, hiring MARK MCCLUSKY as Editorial Director.

