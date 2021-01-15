Granger Smith (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

WHEELHOUSE RECORDS artist GRANGER SMITH's winter apparel collection launched TODAY (1/15). SMITH has been teasing the latest new items from his brand, YEE YEE APPAREL, on social media in anticipation of the Winter launch. Notable items include a dual arc lighter that operates by electric current and a custom YEE YEE belt buckle.

SMITH runs the company with his two brothers, TYLER and PARKER, and together they have donated over $250,000 to charities they feel passionate about. For the Winter launch, a portion of proceeds from each sale will benefit RELEASE RECOVERY FOUNDATION, a sober living and transitional living program founded by ZAC CLARK, best known for winning the heart of TAYSHIA ADAMS on ABC-TV's "The Bachelorette."

"It's been a really hard year and so many businesses and charitable organizations are struggling because of the pandemic," said GRANGER. "So, being able to give back continues to be paramount to the YEE YEE mission."

"The minute I met ZAC, we connected," said TYLER SMITH, who appeared with CLARK on "The Bachelorette" last year (NET NEWS 7/16/2020). "I could see his heart. He’s a great human. After learning a little about ZAC’s story, where he came from, how he overcame certain struggles and now being in the position he is to help so many others, I knew I wanted to do anything we could as a company to help further his mission. I’m blessed to know him and grateful for the opportunity to give back in a small way that will enable him and his company to continue to help so many in need."

Granger Smith and wife, Amber

« back to Net News