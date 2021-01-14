Sony Music Group

SONY MUSIC GROUP has reportedly partnered with the NATIONAL MUSEUM OF AFRICAN AMERICAN MUSIC (NMAAM) on a scholarship program. The new museum is set to open in downtown NASHVILLE on MONDAY (1/18). The SONY deal is the venue’s first music company partnership, according to THE NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL.

The partnership was developed through SONY’s GLOBAL SOCIAL JUSTICE FUND (NET NEWS 6/5/20). As part of the agreement, a SONY Music Scholars Black Music Certification and Scholarship Program will be created to “make an impact on the community through music education,” according to a news release cited by the NASHVILLE BUSINESS JOURNAL.

The newspaper further reports that, “The scholarship program has been developed to introduce students to the music industry through the lens of African American history and culture. The two sides will partner on a curriculum, course and certification dedicated to Black music culture and business, with the goal of providing students a window into all facets of the music business and related careers … Along with the certifications and scholarship program, SONY will underwrite the museum’s ‘Business Behind the Music’ exhibit at launch. The exhibit will feature Black music executives as well as record labels and publishers that have played a significant role throughout American history.”

“We are thrilled to partner with SONY MUSIC GROUP to grow the museum and invest in the NASHVILLE community,” said NMAAM Pres./CEO H. BEECHER HICKS III. “SONY MUSIC’s partnership helps us tell a unique story of Black music executives, and also looks to the future to help create the next generation of leaders in music."

