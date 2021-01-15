Uncle Teddy

Longtime SAN DIEGO PADRES radio voice TED LEITNER is stepping away from the mic after 41 seasons, moving to the position of Team Ambassador, representing the team at community events and speaking engagements. "UNCLE TEDDY" will continue calling SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS football and men's basketball but is bringing his long run calling the PADRES, most recently on ENTERCOM Sports KWFN (97.3 THE FAN)/SAN DIEGO, to an end. JESSE AGLER moves up to the primary PADRES play-by-play position, with TONY GWYNN JR. as analyst.

“I will miss everything about the PADRES broadcast that I have been privileged to be a part of for so many years,” said LEITNER. “I’ve had the best seat in the house in SAN DIEGO for over four decades, and I’ve had the honor of working alongside Hall of Fame broadcasters (the late JERRY COLEMAN and DICK ENBERG) while watching the greatest players to ever wear a PADRES uniform. While the broadcast booth will always be in my heart, I look forward to working more closely with the SAN DIEGO community and our loyal fans in the future.”

“TED is a true SAN DIEGO sports icon, as his voice is synonymous with PADRES baseball,” said PADRES Chairman PETER SEIDLER. “He is respected and beloved by our fans and our ballclub. We are thankful for his 41 years of consistent excellence and deep passion for AMERICA’s pastime. We welcome him into his new role in the PADRES front office.”

