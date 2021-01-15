Class of 2020 To Be Honored At CRS 2021

The COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME CLASS OF 2020 will be inducted during this year's COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR, dubbed "CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience." Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the annual COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME induction ceremony and dinner could not be held as a live event last year (NET NEWS 7/20/2020). COUNTRY RADIO BROADCASTERS (CRB) will now feature individual award presentations, sponsored by CURB RECORDS, in the mornings and afternoons of each day of the seminar, from WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17th through FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 19th. Exact times will be available closer to the event.

As previously announced (NET NEWS 2/19/2020), the 2020 CRHOF inductees include three off-air radio broadcasters and three on-air radio personalities. The off-air honorees are JIM DUNCAN, VICTOR SANSONE and GEORGE BEASLEY. The on-air honorees are TIM WILSON, CHUCK EDWARDS and MARK "HAWKEYE" LOUIS.

"We're thrilled to finally honor THE COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Class of 2020, giving them their overdue recognition at this year's 'CRS 2021: The Virtual Experience,'" said COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME co-chair JOEL RAAB. "Please join us in honoring this incredible class of broadcasters."

In addition to honoring the Hall of Fame inductees, the 2020 President’s Award and Career Achievement Award recipients will also be recognized during the Opening Ceremonies on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 16th at 12:30p (CT).



Nominations for the COUNTRY RADIO HALL OF FAME Class of 2021 are being accepted through the end of MARCH here. Register for CRS 2021 here.

