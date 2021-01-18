-
Deadmau5 Teams Up With Calm For New Focus Playlist
January 18, 2021 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
EDM superstar DEADMAU5 has teamed up with leading mental wellness brand CALM for a NEW FOCUS PLAYLIST.
Starting last FRIDAY (1/15), DEADMAU5 and friends curated electronic sounds for listeners to tune and chill out on CALM.
The individual tracks include "Monophobia," "Something More Than This," "Acedia (RINZEN remix)," "Lavender God," "Release," "Further," "Luxuria," "Numb" and "Water For The Trees."
Access the playlist here.