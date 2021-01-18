CUMULUS Alternative WAQX (95X)/SYRACUSE is in the middle of a monthlong spotlight on the "ICONS OF ALTERNATIVE" featuring a deep dive into a different artist each weekend throughout JANUARY.

"We went through and picked 20 bands we felt have had an impact on alternative music," said 95X PD JOE DETAMASO. "Each weekday, we feature a different band and play a song from that band every hour 8a-5p. We feature the band on our web site and socials too. The feedback has been really good. The listeners are liking hearing some deeper cuts from these bands."

Here's the 20 95X ICONS OF ALTERNATIVE:

BEASTIE BOYS

BECK

THE BLACK KEYS

BLINK 182

CAGE THE ELEPHANT

COLDPLAY

THE CURE

FALL OUT BOY

FOO FIGHTERS

GREEN DAY

THE KILLERS

KINGS OF LEON

THE LUMINEERS

MUMFORD & SONS

NIRVANA

PANIC! AT THE DISCO

RADIOHEAD

R.E.M.

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

WEEZER

Check out the web site feature of 95X's ICONS OF ALTERNATIVE here.

