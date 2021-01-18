-
WAQX (95X)/Syracuse Featuring Icons Of Alternative Throughout January
CUMULUS Alternative WAQX (95X)/SYRACUSE is in the middle of a monthlong spotlight on the "ICONS OF ALTERNATIVE" featuring a deep dive into a different artist each weekend throughout JANUARY.
"We went through and picked 20 bands we felt have had an impact on alternative music," said 95X PD JOE DETAMASO. "Each weekday, we feature a different band and play a song from that band every hour 8a-5p. We feature the band on our web site and socials too. The feedback has been really good. The listeners are liking hearing some deeper cuts from these bands."
Here's the 20 95X ICONS OF ALTERNATIVE:
- BEASTIE BOYS
- BECK
- THE BLACK KEYS
- BLINK 182
- CAGE THE ELEPHANT
- COLDPLAY
- THE CURE
- FALL OUT BOY
- FOO FIGHTERS
- GREEN DAY
- THE KILLERS
- KINGS OF LEON
- THE LUMINEERS
- MUMFORD & SONS
- NIRVANA
- PANIC! AT THE DISCO
- RADIOHEAD
- R.E.M.
- RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS
- WEEZER
Check out the web site feature of 95X's ICONS OF ALTERNATIVE here.