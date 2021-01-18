Main

After two weeks in nights at Top 40 KLDR/GRANTS PASS, OR (NET NEWS 12/30/20), ASHLEY MAIN moves to middays effective MONDAY, JANUARY 18th, swapping shifts with AARON STONE. MAIN is also morning co-host at sister Classic Country station KRRM, where she also has music duties.

MAIN posted the news on FACEBOOK, writing, “After the morning show on KRRM, you can hang with me from 10-2 on KLDR! Aaaaand the ‘Back in the Day Cafe’ from noon-1. Like, are you kidding me?!!? I get to play throwback jams EVERY DAY?!?! This is something I’ve literally dreamed about!"

Reach MAIN here.

