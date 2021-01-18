Burke (Facebook)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to the family and friends of former CUMULUS MEDIA Country KIZN (KISSIN’ 92.3) and then Country (now AC) sister KQFC/BOISE MD SPENCER BURKE, who passed away on FRIDAY, JANUARY 15th at his home in MERIDIAN, ID. BURKE had been with KQFC (where he also did middays) and KIZN for 19 years until his departure in 2011.

Former colleague RICH SUMMERS posted on FACEBOOK, “He was a good man ... and he will be missed. I guess God needed a new Music Director for the Country fans in heaven. RIP my friend.”

A KIZN legend passed away today. Rest In Peace Spencer Burke❤️ Posted by KIZN KISSIN 92.3 on Friday, January 15, 2021

« see more Net News