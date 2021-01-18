Heading To Outkick (Photo: WGFX)

CUMULUS MEDIA Sports WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE "MIDDAY 180" hosts JONATHAN HUTTON, PAUL KUHARSKY and CHAD WITHROW announced FRIDAY (1/15) on TWITTER that they have left the station, and their destination will be fellow Nashvillian CLAY TRAVIS' OUTKICK, where they will be part of a video streaming and podcast network that will offer live programming 6a-7p (ET) daily later this year.

In his tweet, HUTTON thanked fans, clients, and the station, and added, "We're parting ways with the station, but 'We're Not Leaving.' We remain in the business to win. A priority for each of us was to insure we'd continue to work with one another, as we are the closest of friends, and we will continue to raise the bar." KUHARSKY, thanking co-workers and former managers, added, "I'm excited for what's next and we look forward to taking it to new levels, together." WITHROW quickly changed his TWITTER profile to read, simply, "OUTKICK," and wrote, "I have accepted an opportunity that's too good to pass up (Stay tuned)."

At OUTKICK, the sports and pop culture site with a conservative political flavor, TRAVIS, who hosts "OUTKICK THE COVERAGE" on FOX SPORTS RADIO, welcomed the new additions ("three of the most talented and most highly rated radio personalities in the country") as part of a "new, over-the-top OUTKICK network which will launch in 2021... you'll no longer have to turn ESPN on during the day ever again. In fact, I hope you never will."

