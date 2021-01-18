Pratt

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KFYO-A-K236CP/LUBBOCK, News-Talk KYYW-A-K234DA/ABILENE, TX, and KWFS-A (NEWSTALK 1290)/WICHITA FALLS, TX have parted ways with the afternoon show "PRATT ON TEXAS" and host ROBERT PRATT.

A terse statement issued late FRIDAY (1/15) by TOWNSQUARE MEDIA said that the show "will no longer be heard" on the stations effective MONDAY (1/18) and thanked PRATT for his years of service, adding that "an additional announcement will be forthcoming" about the regional conservative talk show's replacement.

« see more Net News