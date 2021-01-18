Ryan

One of the rioters who invaded the CAPITOL in the JANUARY 6th insurrection is a real estate broker who once hosted a weekly brokered talk show on iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk-Brokered KFXR-A (TALK RADIO 1190)/DALLAS. JENNA RYAN bought the 11a-noon (CT) SUNDAY slot on KFXR for a show on real estate, but the show does not appear to have aired since 2018, and she recently started a podcast after the riot.

RYAN gained notoriety for streaming her participation in the insurrection after flying to the event in a private jet ("We flew by a private jet, God wanted us here today. TRUMP is my president.... We just stormed the capital. It was one of the best days of my life") and managing to insert a plug for her real estate business. She claimed that she wasn't doing anything violent but was merely following President TRUMP's instructions to go to the CAPITOL to protest the certification of the Electoral College results, based on TRUMP's false claim that his loss was the result of voter fraud. She has publicly asked TRUMP for a pardon now that she faces a prison sentence for her participation in the invasion.

